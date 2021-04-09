Taylor Fritz advances at Sardegna Open By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


Second-seeded Taylor Fritz dispatched Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia on Friday to advance to the semifinals in the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy.

Fritz recorded eight aces en route to posting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bedene in one hour, 25 minutes. He advanced to face third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonegro, who benefited from eight double faults by Yannick Hanfmann of Germany to rally to a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory in two hours, 43 minutes.

Also on Friday, Laslo Djere of Serbia took advantage of eight double faults by Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win in two hours, 43 minutes.

Djere’s semifinal opponent will by fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Basilashvili overcame 12 aces by fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany to record a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory in two hours, 34 minutes.

Andalucia Open

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory over South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in a quarterfinal match in Marbella, Spain.

Carreno Busta collected seven aces to win the match in one hour, six minutes.

Carreno Busta’s countrymen Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Jaume Munar had a much more difficult time of it on Friday. Fourth-seeded Ramos-Vinolas rallied to a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4 win over Norbert Gombos of Slovakia, while Munar notched a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR