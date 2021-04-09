Taylor Fritz advances at Sardegna Open By Reuters







Second-seeded Taylor Fritz dispatched Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia on Friday to advance to the semifinals in the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy.

Fritz recorded eight aces en route to posting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bedene in one hour, 25 minutes. He advanced to face third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonegro, who benefited from eight double faults by Yannick Hanfmann of Germany to rally to a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory in two hours, 43 minutes.

Also on Friday, Laslo Djere of Serbia took advantage of eight double faults by Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win in two hours, 43 minutes.

Djere’s semifinal opponent will by fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Basilashvili overcame 12 aces by fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany to record a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory in two hours, 34 minutes.

Andalucia Open

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory over South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in a quarterfinal match in Marbella, Spain.

Carreno Busta collected seven aces to win the match in one hour, six minutes.

Carreno Busta’s countrymen Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Jaume Munar had a much more difficult time of it on Friday. Fourth-seeded Ramos-Vinolas rallied to a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4 win over Norbert Gombos of Slovakia, while Munar notched a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

–Field Level Media