S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as a rise in U.S. bond yields weighed on richly valued technology stocks a day after the S&P 500 set a record closing high.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.03%, at 4,096.11, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.30 points, or 0.31%, to 13,787.02 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,526.19. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)