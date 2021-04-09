S&P 500 hovers near all-time high as banks, industrial rise

Article content

The S&P 500 paused on Friday after hitting an all-time high as economy-linked stocks including banks and industrials gained on optimism around strong U.S. economic growth.

Financial stocks rose 0.9%, more than any other S&P sector, with Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co rising between 0.8% and 1.1%.

The banks will kick off the first-quarter earnings season next week, and analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to have jumped about 25% year on year, the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

“We have had a tremendous run recently and there’s some excitement about how strong corporate America’s earnings will be,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It is a chance to justify the rallies that we have seen recently to new highs.”

Weaker-than-expected labor market data on Thursday eased inflation worries and validated the Federal Reserve’s accommodative stance, lifting the technology-heavy Nasdaq 1% higher and powering the S&P 500 to a record close.

President Joe Biden will release his first budget proposal to Congress on Friday, offering a long-awaited glimpse into a policy agenda that will mark a sharp departure from his predecessor, Donald Trump.