South Australian council backflips on magazine ban

An Adelaide council has backflipped on its controversial move to ban three popular women’s titles from its library, after ratepayers accused them of censorship.

Wiped off shelves, the reading material was deemed “toxic” by the Burnside Council and banned for more than a month from its public library.

“We had a feeling that they weren’t providing a positive narrative,” City of Burnside CEO Chris Cowley said.

Mr Cowley approved the decision to scrap Woman’s Day, New Idea and WHO magazines.

He said the move was sparked by conversations on International Women’s Day.

“This was solely about what we could do to empower the lives of all of our community, but particularly women,” Mr Cowley said.

The council’s decision quickly proving controversial many ratepayers angered by the change.

The ban led to claims the council tried to censor reading material, which the CEO firmly shut down today.

“This was never about censorship, and it was never my intention to take it there,” Mr Cowley said.

The community backlash prompted the council to backflip on its plans to rid its library of celebrity gossip.

The magazines have now returned to shelves with all copies available to take home online.

But labelling the top-selling tabloids “toxic” is now a regret.

“That was the language we used. On reflection, I might have chosen different language,” Mr Cowley said.

“But I still stand by my team, I apologise for any offence that I may have caused people.”