Sky Italia to cut workforce by 25% in four year plan: sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Sky parabolic antennas are seen on roof of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. Comcast (NASDAQ:)’s Italian unit SKY has told national union representatives it plans to reduce its total workforce, including contractors, by 25% under a four year reorganization plan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cuts are expected to yield savings of about 300 million euros ($356.76 million), the sources added.

Italy’s top pay TV player SKY intends to manage the redundancies on a voluntary basis through agreements with the unions, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR