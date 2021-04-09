Sky Italia to cut workforce by 25% in four year plan: sources By Reuters



© Reuters. Sky parabolic antennas are seen on roof of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan



MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. Comcast (NASDAQ:)’s Italian unit SKY has told national union representatives it plans to reduce its total workforce, including contractors, by 25% under a four year reorganization plan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cuts are expected to yield savings of about 300 million euros ($356.76 million), the sources added.

Italy’s top pay TV player SKY intends to manage the redundancies on a voluntary basis through agreements with the unions, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)