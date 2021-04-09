Seven takeaways from Biden’s budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

Article content

Here are seven takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed federal budget, released on Friday:

* HEADLINE NUMBERS. Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is “mandatory” spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare.

* MILITARY AND DEFENSE SPENDING. Making up about half of the U.S. discretionary budget, this would increase by 1.7% to $753 billion. The increase will likely upset progressives, who pushed for cuts to the never-audited Defense Department to fuel other policy priorities. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump’s 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

* HEALTH AND MEDICAL RESEARCH. The budget includes $8.7 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, representing what the White House says is the largest increase in two decades. The CDC has suffered from a decade of declining funding, and the agency’s muddled response to the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to the spread of the disease, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-cdc-response-speci/special-report-how-u-s-cdc-missed-chances-to-spot-covids-silent-spread-idUSKBN29R1E7. The budget also allocates $6.5 billion for a new research agency to direct federal funding to diabetes, Alzheimer’s and cancer research, and $10.7 billion to research and prevent opioid addiction, representing a nearly $4 billion increase from last year.