Seth Rogen Dragged by Charlyne Yi for Allegedly Enabling ‘Predator’ James Franco

The ‘Sausage Party’ actor is accused of enabling abusers while his co-star is described as a predator by the actress who once worked with them on ‘The Disaster Artist’.

Charlyne Yi has accused Seth Rogen of “enabling” James Franco‘s sexually “predatory” behaviour.

The actress starred in Seth’s 2007 movie “Knocked Up“, which catapulted her to fame, and Rogen also produced “The Disaster Artist“, in which she played the role of Safoya opposite Franco.

In a new Instagram post, Charlyne has taken aim at both Franco and Rogen, alleging that she tried to quit the film when she learned of the allegations against the former – including a 2014 incident in which he invited a 17-year-old to his hotel room.

“When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” she wrote. “I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a f**king sexual predator. They minimised & said Franco being a predator was so last year and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week.”

“Predators will perform empathy, gaslight, & say they will do better – all in order to protect themselves and continue to harm others. Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organise, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law.”

“White men saying it’s not their responsibility when holding Franco accountable, or when holding Seth Rogen and enablers accountable,” she continued. “Then whose responsibility is it? The women and children who have PTSD from Franco? Or the future targets of abuse? White men perform infantalism when it comes to sacrificing their white supremacy & patriarchy because they actually don’t give a f**k.”

Charlyne also expanded on her story in the caption of the post, in which she said Rogen “definitely knows” about her being bribed and why she tried to quit.

“Seth Rogen was one of the producers on this film so he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit,” she wrote. “Seth also did a sketch on SNL with Franco enabling Franco preying on children. Right after Franco was caught.”

“Franco has a long history of preying on children. This is on top all the corrupt laws that protect predators made by violent white men. Denying/gaslighting is a tactic that abusers and enablers use that is psychological violence, & has serious affects: the survivor loses sense of reality/intuition to protect self from targeted again, PTSD, suicidal thoughts, etc. This month is Sexual Assault Awareness Month when it should really be something men educate themselves about their whole life and learn how to be there & protect women, non-binary, trans, etc – who are targeted.”

Rogen and Franco have yet to comment on Charlyne’s allegations.