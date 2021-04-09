SEC approves Exodus wallet for Regulation A stock offering By Cointelegraph

SEC approves Exodus wallet for Regulation A stock offering
Crypto wallet provider Exodus recently received the green light from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares of its operation.
According to a public statement from Exodus on Thursday: “Exodus Movement, Inc., a Delaware corporation that has developed a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, received notice that the Securities and Exchange Commission has qualified its offering of Class A common stock under Regulation A.”
