‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Sam Smith Take Home Top Prizes

The 2021 GLAAD Media Awards has announced its winners on Thursday, April 8 through a virtual ceremony. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the award-giving event saw “Schitt’s Creek” being among the top prize winners as it took home the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“The GLAAD Media Awards special guests and winners sent an undeniably loud message of LGBTQ acceptance around the world tonight,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s award recipients, including ‘Disclosure‘, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery‘ and ‘Veneno‘, remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain and create lasting impact, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in media.”

“Disclosure” was honored with the award of Outstanding Documentary, with Sterling K. Brown presenting the prize. “To the trans youth watching right now, we want you to know that you’re anointed, that despite all of the attacks that might be happening against you, you are divine. You deserve to be. You are here for a reason. You must survive to fulfill that divine purpose,” Laverne Cox, who accepted the award, said during her speech.

Hulu’s “Happiest Season” won Outstanding Film – Wide Release, while Netflix’s “The Boys in the Band” nabbed the award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release. Also among the winners was “Star Trek: Discovery” which was named as the best drama series, edging out “9-1-1: Lone Star“, “Killing Eve“, “Supergirl“, “The Umbrella Academy” and “Wynonna Earp” among others.

Outstanding TV Movie went to Amazon’s “Uncle Frank” and “I May Destroy You” won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, meanwhile, had two winners which were “First Day” and “She-Ra & The Princess of Power“.

That night also saw Sam Smith being announced as the winner of Outstanding Music Artist for his new album “Love Goes”. As for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, the award went to Chika for her album “Industry Games”.

