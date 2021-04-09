‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Sam Smith Take Home Top Prizes

That night also sees Hulu’s ‘Happiest Season’ winning Outstanding Film – Wide Release, while Netflix’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ nabs the award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.
The 2021 GLAAD Media Awards has announced its winners on Thursday, April 8 through a virtual ceremony. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the award-giving event saw “Schitt’s Creek” being among the top prize winners as it took home the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
“The GLAAD Media Awards special guests and winners sent an undeniably loud message of LGBTQ acceptance around the world tonight,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s award recipients, including ‘Disclosure‘, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery‘ and ‘Veneno‘, remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain and create lasting impact, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in media.”
“Disclosure” was honored with the award of Outstanding Documentary, with Sterling K. Brown presenting the prize. “To the trans youth watching right now, we want you to know that you’re anointed, that despite all of the attacks that might be happening against you, you are divine. You deserve to be. You are here for a reason. You must survive to fulfill that divine purpose,” Laverne Cox, who accepted the award, said during her speech.
Hulu’s “Happiest Season” won Outstanding Film – Wide Release, while Netflix’s “The Boys in the Band” nabbed the award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release. Also among the winners was “Star Trek: Discovery” which was named as the best drama series, edging out “9-1-1: Lone Star“, “Killing Eve“, “Supergirl“, “The Umbrella Academy” and “Wynonna Earp” among others.
Outstanding TV Movie went to Amazon’s “Uncle Frank” and “I May Destroy You” won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, meanwhile, had two winners which were “First Day” and “She-Ra & The Princess of Power“.
That night also saw Sam Smith being announced as the winner of Outstanding Music Artist for his new album “Love Goes”. As for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, the award went to Chika for her album “Industry Games”.
See the full winners here:
- Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Happiest Season”
- Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “The Boys in the Band”
- Outstanding Documentary: “Disclosure”
- Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Drama Series: “Star Trek: Discovery“
- Outstanding TV Movie: “Uncle Frank”
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “I May Destroy You”
- Outstanding Reality Program: “We’re Here”
- Outstanding Childre’s Programming: The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”
- Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: “First Day” and “She-Ra & The Princesses of Power” (tie)
- Outstanding Music Artist: Sam Smith, “Love Goes”
- Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Chika, “Industry Games”
- Outstanding Video Game: The Last of Us Part II and Tell Me Why (tie)
- Outstanding Comic Book: Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira
- Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” – “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”
- Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” – “Good Morning America”
- Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall”
- Outstanding Print Article: “20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)
- Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: PEOPLE
- Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors'” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)
- Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Talibah Newman Ometu, Thomas Blount, Juliana Schatz Preston, and Mariah Dupont (Complex World)
- Outstanding Blog: TransGriot
- Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Windy City Times
- Special Recognition: “After Forever”
- Special Recognition: Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast
- Special Recognition: “Happiest Season” Soundtrack
- Special Recognition: Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles
- Special Recognition: “Out”
- Special Recognition: Razor Tongue
- Special Recognition: “The Son” Little America
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: “Veneno”
- Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Como Salio del Closet y Como se lo Comunico a su Familia” Despierta America
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Desaparecio en Mexico, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora Maria Elizabeth Montano y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y Jose Sepulveda (El Nuevo Herald)
- Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”