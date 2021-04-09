Rod Stewart Delights Wife Penny Lancaster With Narrowboat Gift for Her 50th Birthday

Instagram

Revealing how she celebrated her milestone during lockdown, the former model says on ‘Loose Woman’ that her singer husband has also organized a surprise Zoom party.

Rod Stewart has treated his wife to a narrowboat for her 50th birthday. Penny Lancaster developed a love for the boats that float past the pair’s country estate during lockdown and started researching them, giving Rod the idea to treat the photographer to her own river barge.

“In the first [COVID] lockdown, I enjoyed slowing down and having a more simple life,” Penny told “Loose Women”. She added, “Second lockdown was a little tougher and I thought I need to think of a hobby.”

“There’s a lovely river near us and there’s narrowboats. I thought, ‘My dream would be to get an old narrowboat to do it up’. And that’s what Rod got me.”

The singer also helped organize a surprise Zoom party for Penny, inviting all her best friends. “All of my girlfriends did their own video to one of Rod’s songs,” she said. “My lockdown 50th was magical. The outpouring of love and birthday wishes warmed me to my soul.”





Penny got married to Rod in June 2007 after 8 years of dating. The two share two sons together, 15-year-old Alastair Wallace and 10-year-old Aiden Patrick. She turned 50 on March 15, and turned to Instagram to spill how she celebrated the milestone. “My lockdown 50th was magical,” she began her post.

“The out pouring of love and birthday wishes warmed me to my soul. You made my birthday complete, just as you make my life complete. My zoom party was full of unforgettable memories, tears and laughter,” she added. “I made lots of wishes when I blow out all 50 of my hand made personalized candles, giving thanks to all my cherished loved ones.”