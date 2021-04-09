Rihanna Surprises Birthday Fan by Crashing Her Dinner Party

Instagram

Deciding to make Samirah Abdullah’s birthday extra special, the ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker sings ‘Happy Birthday’ and takes pictures with the fan after pretending to deny her request.

Rihanna has made one lucky fan’s birthday party extra special. When Samirah Abdullah celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends and boyfriend at Nobu restaurant in New York City, the “We Found Love” hitmaker put a big smile on her face by crashing her birthday dinner.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Rihanna was captured dancing in front of Samirah’s table in the restaurant. The 33-year-old singer was seen wearing a red blazer and ripped jeans. With her phone in hand, she sang “Happy Birthday.” She then asked the birthday girl, “Is it your birthday?” Samirah in return replied with a huge yes and big smile on her face.

Offering more details about the dinner crash, Samirah’s friend Nini revealed how the Grammy winner helped stage the surprise. Via a TikTok video, she recalled, “So we’re at dinner, right? And we see her, she’s sitting across from us.” She then “walked up” to the “Diamonds” singer and asked if she could take a photo or say “happy birthday” to her best friend.

Nini continued recounting, “[Rihanna] was like, ‘Go back to the table and say I said ‘no.’ But, when the cake comes out, I’m going to walk up to the table and surprise her.’ So that’s literally exactly what she did.” She went on to note that the Fenty Beauty founder was so “nice” about the whole situation, adding, “As soon as the cake was coming to the table, she followed our waitress.”

Nini additionally revealed in the clip that Rihanna also took pictures with the entire group and gushed about how “beautiful” they all were. Near the end of her explanatory video, Nini pointed out that the Barbados star smells “so freaking good.”

On Samirah’s part, the birthday girl admitted that she left “just amazed” by the surprise. She told ET, “I kinda froze, like, this couldn’t be real life.”