Report: Suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer sent to MLB

Several balls that Trevor Bauer threw during the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday were collected and sent to Major League Baseball for inspection on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The balls reportedly had markings and were sticky. Bauer pitched 6.2 innings in the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in his second start of the 2021 campaign.

According to Rosenthal, balls were brought to the umpires’ attention and authenticators labeled the balls that were removed from the game.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner responded to the report via Twitter, saying, “Always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers.”