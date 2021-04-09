Ranking All Of Taylor Swift’s Song Collaborations

“Safe and Sound” hits every time.
We know that Taylor Swift is a lover, but she’s also a genius collaborator who’s done a ton of duets over the years.
Her re-recording of Fearless comes in strong with extra collabs from country superstars Keith Urban and Maren Morris, who give us all of the feelings.
Let’s revisit all of her collaborations over the years, ranking them down to the very best of the best.
26.
“ME!” ft. Brendon Urie
25.
“Should’ve Said No” ft. The Jonas Brothers
24.
“Everything Has Changed” ft. Ed Sheeran
23.
“End Game” ft. Ed Sheeran and Future
22.
“coney island” ft. The National
21.
“Both of Us” by B.o.B. ft. Taylor Swift
20.
“Bad Blood” ft. Kendrick Lamar
19.
“Half of My Heart” by John Mayer ft. Taylor Swift
18.
“Lover” ft. Shawn Mendes
17.
“Two Is Better Than One” by Boys Like Girls ft. Taylor Swift
16.
“Highway Don’t Care” by Tim McGraw ft. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban
15.
“We Were Happy” ft. Keith Urban
14.
“Breathe” ft. Colbie Caillat
13.
“evermore” ft. Bon Iver
12.
“That’s When” ft. Keith Urban
11.
“cowboy like me” ft. Marcus Mumford
10.
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” ft. Zayn
9.
“no body, no crime” ft. Haim
8.
“Long Live” ft. Paula Fernandes
7.
“Babe” by Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift
6.
“You All Over Me” ft. Maren Morris
5.
“exile” ft. Bon Iver
4.
“The Last Time” ft. Gary Lightbody
3.
“Gasoline” by Haim ft. Taylor Swift
2.
“Soon You’ll Get Better” ft. The Chicks
1.
“Safe and Sound” ft. The Civil Wars
Which is your go-to Taylor Swift collab? Let us know in the comments below.
