Ranking All Of Taylor Swift’s Song Collaborations

“Safe and Sound” hits every time.

We know that Taylor Swift is a lover, but she’s also a genius collaborator who’s done a ton of duets over the years.


Obviously, she’s also collaborated with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Elvira Anderfjärd, and Joe Alwyn, but we’re specifically referring to vocal duets here.

Her re-recording of Fearless comes in strong with extra collabs from country superstars Keith Urban and Maren Morris, who give us all of the feelings.

Let’s revisit all of her collaborations over the years, ranking them down to the very best of the best.


(Before any fellow Swifties come at me, know that I enjoy her duets! Most of them are good, but there are gems that will make me dance or curl in fetal position every time!)

26.

“ME!” ft. Brendon Urie


“ME!” is a fine song — it’s a bright, fun, and peppy self-love anthem where Brendon Urie’s vocals hold up. But it does give off back-to-school commercial vibes, and Taylor can go to deeper places emotionally.

25.

“Should’ve Said No” ft. The Jonas Brothers


The Jonas Brothers brought Taylor to their 3D Concert Experience in the early aughts, and they all sang Taylor’s “Should’ve Said No” together! Unfortunately, the live audio isn’t super crisp (for obvious reasons), and Taylor and the JoBros have really upped their vocal games since this performance.

24.

“Everything Has Changed” ft. Ed Sheeran


The “I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now” parts are fun to hum! Basically, it’s a simple love ballad that also feels like it could be played in a Target Valentine’s Day commercial. Which is OK, but it does lean a little saccharine sweet if you’re not in the mood to listen to it.

23.

“End Game” ft. Ed Sheeran and Future


Taylor’s foray into pop rap was met with mixed reviews. My personal verdict is that it’s OK — sonically, I’m not sure if Taylor, Ed, and Future’s voices mesh together. But like Taylor sings, “We tried to forget it but we just couldn’t.”

22.

“coney island” ft. The National


Honestly, Taylor and Matt Berninger’s vocals sound great with the production. But the song lacks the emotional dynamics that Taylor’s other songs have and doesn’t really stand out on evermore.

21.

“Both of Us” by B.o.B. ft. Taylor Swift


I’m not quite sure where I stand on Taylor — a very wealthy celebrity, singing about poverty — but her emotive vocals in the chorus, to her credit, complement B.o.B.’s verses.

20.

“Bad Blood” ft. Kendrick Lamar


Is this a bop? Sure. But lyrics such as “band aids don’t fix bullet holes” and “you made a really deep cut” don’t quite showcase Taylor’s chops as a songwriter and lean more into her past feud with Katy Perry. Kendrick’s punchy verses do give the song more flair, though.

19.

“Half of My Heart” by John Mayer ft. Taylor Swift


I don’t want to stan John Mayer, but “Half of My Heart” is a solid song. Taylor’s harmonies work, and the heartbreak theme is a sweet spot for the both of these artists.

18.

“Lover” ft. Shawn Mendes


This remix is really pretty, especially with the plucky string sounds! Shawn throws in new lyrics about dancing in candlelight and going down with the Titanic — the added lines are kinda cheesy, but this *is* a love ballad.

17.

“Two Is Better Than One” by Boys Like Girls ft. Taylor Swift


Taylor and Martin Johnson’s harmonies are lovely in “Two Is Better Than One,” and her standalone parts add a sweetness to the song, too. The song will definitely make you nostalgic for 2009’s skinny jeans and Vans.

16.

“Highway Don’t Care” by Tim McGraw ft. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban


No, Tim McGraw did not write back a song called “Taylor Swift.” But this is the catchiest song you’ll ever hear about road safety, and Keith Urban delightfully shreds the guitar here.

15.

“We Were Happy” ft. Keith Urban


It’s such a stripped down, but emotionally impactful song from the vault — with bonus background vocals from Keith Urban!

14.

“Breathe” ft. Colbie Caillat


“It’s 2 A.M. feeling like I just lost a friend” will never not be an iconic Taylor bridge! The only critique I have is that I wish I could hear Colbie more!

13.

“evermore” ft. Bon Iver


“evermore” is a depressing lullaby with the vaguest hint of hope towards the end, where Taylor sings, “I had a feeling so peculiar that this pain wouldn’t be for evermore.” The minimal piano tinkling allows Taylor’s lyrics to shine, and Bon Iver’s voice pairs nicely with Taylor’s — even if he comes in late in the song.

12.

“That’s When” ft. Keith Urban


The production definitely gives off folklore vibes, Keith and Taylor sound great together! And TBH, the lyrics are flexible enough to make this song relatable whether you’re breaking up, taking a break, or bumping into an ex.

11.

“cowboy like me” ft. Marcus Mumford


Yes, that’s Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons doing the background vocals! “cowboy like me” is a soft song that doesn’t stand out very much on evermore, but it’s a hidden gem with its beautiful imagery and complex lyrics. Can she trust her fellow cowboy? I want to know!

10.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” ft. Zayn


This might be Taylor’s most ~sexy~ song before she went all out with “Dress” on Reputation. Taylor sounds great here, but the highlight here is Zayn’s gorgeous falsetto.

9.

“no body, no crime” ft. Haim

8.

“Long Live” ft. Paula Fernandes


This rendition of “Long Live” is vastly underappreciated. It features warm vocals and Portuguese verses from recording artist Paula Fernandes for a live version album of Speak Now.

7.

“Babe” by Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift


Penned by Taylor and the lead singer of Train, “Babe” gets a twangy country powerhouse rendition by Jennifer Nettles.

6.

“You All Over Me” ft. Maren Morris


With pretty fiddle instrumentals, “You All Over Me” marks Taylor’s return to country pop after her folksy endeavors on folklore and evermore. Morris’ backup vocals add a rich layer to the song, and the introspective chorus will make you want to put on a pair of cowboy boots and slow dance.

5.

“exile” ft. Bon Iver


I think I’ve seen this film before, but I don’t care because I love an emotionally eviscerating Taylor breakup song. As the kids might say, “exile” is a vibe. To be specific, it’s a dreary vibe that’s made cinematic by the contrast between Taylor and Bon Iver’s voices layering on top of the sad piano sounds.


4.

“The Last Time” ft. Gary Lightbody


Gary Lightbody, the lead singer of Snow Patrol, joins forces with Taylor here for a beautifully complex precursor to “exile,” although the song is a bit more dramatic than the Bon Iver duet. The strings really give the song a really nice cinematic feel.

3.

“Gasoline” by Haim ft. Taylor Swift

2.

“Soon You’ll Get Better” ft. The Chicks


Addressing her mother’s cancer battle, the stripped down country ballad “Soon You’ll Get Better” crystallizes Taylor’s artistry at its best. The song emotionally raw song is full of haunting imagery, and The Chicks’ backup vocals make it an even more powerful song.

1.

“Safe and Sound” ft. The Civil Wars


“Safe and Sound” is proto-folklore magic — Taylor’s even walking through the woods in a prairie dress in the music video! Officially written for The Hunger Games, it highlights the prettiest parts of Taylor’s voice, which complements her singing partners’.

Which is your go-to Taylor Swift collab? Let us know in the comments below.

