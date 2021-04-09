Quavo Appears to Diss Saweetie in New Snippet of Unreleased Track

WENN/Apega

The Migos star and the ‘Icy Girl’ raptress have a messy breakup after the former is accused of domestic abuse following the leak of their elevator fight footage.

Quavo appears to be having no intention to keep things civil between him and Saweetie following their split. If this is any indication, the Migos star may have caused further strain in their relationship as he appears to diss his ex in a new snippet of an unreleased track.

In the newly-surfaced audio, the Athens-born artist rhymes, “Skrtttt Skrtttt takin back dat Bentley/ F**d dem h**s now I gotta act stingy/ new Huncho & Petro otw.” He is likely referring to the Bentley that he gave his then-girlfriend as a gift in December 2020.

Following their split in February, there were rumors saying that Quavo repossessed the expensive car that he gifted his ex. “Quavo’s no dummy – the Bentley wasn’t in her name,” a source told MTO News at the time. “He’s not being petty or anything, but she’s on Twitter talking s**t. So he took back the car… He got that s**t.”

TMZ, however, later debunked the news, claiming that the 29-year-old emcee neither leased the car in his name nor ended the lease early in the wake of his breakup from his ex-girlfriend.

But that wasn’t the ugliest part of their breakup. In late March, a video surfaced of Quavo and Saweetie’s altercation in an elevator. In the footage, the “Best Friend” raptress appeared to lash out at the “Congratulations” spitter and they grappled over a Call of Duty case.

Saweetie tumbled to the floor as her then-boyfriend stood over her. Quavo eventually exited the elevator as his ex gathered herself and got up.

Saweetie later addressed the video, saying that “this unfortunate incident happened a year ago.” She also denied that the physical altercation led to their breakup. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she explained. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Quavo, meanwhile, denied that he ever laid hands on his ex-girlfriend. “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he told TMZ. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”