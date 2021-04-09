Prosecutor’s office reviewing car crash involving Britt Reid

Juan Cisneros of Fox 4 Kansas City reports that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it is reviewing the infamous car accident involving former Chiefs outside linebackers coach and assistant Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, that occurred a few days before Kansas City’s Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cisneros added that the review of the three-vehicle crash began earlier this week, and there’s no timetable for when it may finish. Reid reportedly admitted to police that he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and took a prescription Adderall before the crash and could potentially face charges of driving while impaired.

Two children were injured in the accident, and a five-year-old spent time in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. Reid did not attend the Super Bowl in Tampa and was ultimately placed on administrative leave. He’s no longer employed by the Chiefs.

Following the Super Bowl, the NFL confirmed it was looking into the matter to determine if either Reid or others associated with the Chiefs could face punishment through the league’s personal conduct policy. Reid might have to serve a suspension and miss games if a different team hires him at some point down the road.