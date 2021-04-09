Princess Anne and Prince Edward Remember Late Father Prince Philip

WENN

The British royal family members fondly remember their dad, the Duke of Edinburg, in the wake of his passing at the age of 99 as they appear in a TV interview to talk about his legacy.

AceShowbiz –

Princess Anne is convinced life without her father Prince Philip will be “completely different” following his passing on Friday (09Apr21).

The Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99, and in a TV interview recorded before his loss, with the intention of being broadcast upon the news of his passing, Princess Anne and her brother Prince Edward reflected on their dad’s legacy.

In the ITV News chat, the monarch’s only daughter said, “Without him life will be completely different. From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology, it’s about the people.” Meanwhile, Prince Edward discussed the compassion of his father and his loving 73-year marriage with the Queen.

“My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas,” he shared. “To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public – to be able to share that is immensely important.”

Both Anne and Edward – who are the siblings of Prince Charles and Prince Andrew – also spoke fondly of Philip’s long-lasting impact in the form of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which he founded in 1956 to give young people a structured outlet.

Anne explained, “He believed there were things outside (of school) which were necessary to help you develop as an individual, which played to your strengths and if that weren’t academic there were other things that would be your strength.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh Award is probably among the best-known of the foundations in his name…,” added Edward.

“The fact it has now spread to more than 140 countries, way beyond the Commonwealth, way beyond the English speaking world, is an enormous testament to that original vision.”