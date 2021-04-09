Prince Philip Dies at 99, Buckingham Palace Confirms

WENN

Buckingham Palace confirms the heartbreaking news of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in a statement that is released on both Twitter and Instagram.

British royal family is mourning the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

In a statement regarding the heartbreaking news, Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The announcement also mentioned that “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

<br />

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued his own statement, paying tribute to the late royal. “He inspired the lives of countless young people,” Johnson told Downing Street. “He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Receiving the news “with great sadness,” Johnson added, “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.” He also remembered the prince as one of the last surviving people to have fought in World War II.

“From that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-War era,” Johnson continued. “Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Prince Philip, who married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital l in London hospital on February 17 due to non coronavirus-related infection. He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the palace said in a statement at the time. The Duke of Edinburgh returned to Windsor Castle in March.