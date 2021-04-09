Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to Prince Philip Following His Death

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburg, ‘will be greatly missed’ hours after the royal’s passing was announced by Buckingham Palace.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have added their tribute to Prince Philip following his death on Friday (09Apr21).

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away just weeks after returning home to Windsor Castle from a four-week hospital stay, during which he was initially treated for an infection, before undergoing heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Now his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year (20) and relocated to California with their baby son Archie, have shared a short message in his honour on their Archewell website.

It reads, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021.”

“Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. to attend his grandfather’s funeral, which will be a low-key affair held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the coming days.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has sent his condolences to the Queen and her family while praising Prince Philip for his “decades of devoted public service.”

He added, “(First Lady) Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”

And former leader Barack Obama has also shared his tribute with fans on Instagram, remembering the Duke as “kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor.”

“As the world mourns his loss, we send our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to the Queen, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and everyone who knew and loved this remarkable man,” he concluded.