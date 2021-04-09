POW-MIA flag back atop White House, reversing Trump era decision By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The black POW-MIA flag flies underneath the American flag over the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday restored a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after his predecessor angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location.

The POW-MIA flag, dedicated to prisoners of war and service members missing in action, was relocated by former President Donald Trump in 2020 from a prominent position atop the White House to a spot on the South Lawn.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers had been calling on Biden to return the flag to the top of the White House.

“It is a powerful way to continually remember and pay tribute to the tremendous sacrifice of prisoners of war and missing service members,” Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said in a statement on Friday.

The black-and-white POW-MIA flag reads, “You are not forgotten,” and depicts a man beneath a guard tower gazing down at a barbed-wire fence. About 82,000 U.S. servicemembers are still listed as missing from conflicts dating back to World War Two.

“The president and the first lady are proud to be doing this. They moved forward in making sure that the flag went up,” a White House official said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR