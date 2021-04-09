Paxful denies reports of customer data leak By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Paxful denies reports of customer data leak

An anonymous online source was recently spotted trying to sell private customer and employee data allegedly obtained from crypto exchange Paxful. A spokesperson from the company told Cointelegraph that no customer data has been jeopardized, however.

“Our customers’ data has not been compromised in any way,” said the spokesperson on Friday. “There has been no data breach of the Paxful platform,” they noted, adding: