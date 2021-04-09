Panthers’ David Tepper listed as NFL’s richest owner

David Tepper remains the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers owner’s net worth is listed at $14.5 billion on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest sports team owners of 2021. His net worth has risen 21% since last year.

Although the Panthers’ revenue declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tepper’s hedge funds have done well during this period of time.

The NFL’s next-richest owner is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has a net worth of $8.9 billion.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke ($8.2 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan ($8 billion), Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross ($7 billion), New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.9 billion) and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank ($6.2 billion) are also among the NFL’s wealthiest owners.

The most prosperous sports team owner in the world is Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Mumbai Indians, a cricket team that competes in the Indian Premier League. His net worth is $84.5 billion, which is up 130% from last year.