NFTs with utility; Haste unveils player cards By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NFTs with utility; Haste unveils player cards

With a ton of brands and celebrities alike jumping on the emerging NFT trend, gaming platform Haste is keen on entering this nascent yet budding market, albeit differently.

Unlike the other NFT auctions and collectibles we’ve seen, the Haste company takes things up a notch by launching the Haste Player Card (HPC), a token with utility and immense benefits to holders.

The Haste Player Card, according to the official press release is a unique NFT that rewards users with 10% of their total spend after every gameplay. Regular players would find it beneficial to hold their Haste Player Cards to recover some of their spendings.

Outside of holding these cards and recouping 10% of your total spending, HPC’s can also be traded on the unique and decentralized Haste marketplace. For every resale, sellers earn 80% commission, and each time a card is minted, the original owner receives 10% of the traded value.

Already in its beta phase, users will have to pay a $99 equivalent of BSV coin, Haste’s native currency to mint tokens at the moment.

The launch of these player cards is proof yet again of the disruptive and compatible nature of non-fungible tokens.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR