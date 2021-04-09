NFLPA to boycott NFL in-person offseason workouts?

This time last year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to an all-virtual offseason schedule due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ongoing and future coronavirus vaccine rollouts have owners and executives pushing for a return to in-person offseason activities this spring, but the players aren’t yet backing down.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter said during a Friday call with players that union members should threaten to boycott in-person work organized by teams: