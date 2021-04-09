NFL Mock Drafts 2021: Compare Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay & other experts

Is there a draft in here?

This is 2021. Of course there is. In fact, there is a draft everywhere.

Everyone has an NFL mock draft now. Just ask your next Uber driver or Target cashier if they’ve got a mock draft. They absolutely do, and don’t be surprised when they tell you that when they’re bagging up your toilet paper and oat milk.

See, everyone’s got a mock draft. But, truthfully, there are people — experts, if you will — who know a little bit more about the NFL draft, the ins and outs, needs of teams and knowledge of prospects than your average barstool GM.

This year, there are a number of intriguing storylines heading into the first round: How many QBs will go in the first round? How many in the top 10? How many Alabama players will be selected?

Here’s what some of the experts are saying about this year’s first round:

Vinnie Iyer’s mock draft (Sporting News)

Iyer’s latest mock draft was released on April 5.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson 2 New York Jets Zach Wilson QB BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU) Trey Lance QB North Dakota State 4 Atlanta Falcons Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU 5 Cincinnati Bengals Penei Sewell OT Oregon 6 Miami Dolphins (from PHI) DeVonta Smith WR Alabama 7 Detroit Lions Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Justin Fields QB Ohio State 9 Denver Broncos Mac Jones QB Alabama 10 Dallas Cowboys Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech 11 New York Giants Rashawn Slater OT Northwestern 12 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers) Kyle Pitts TE Florida 13 Los Angeles Chargers Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC 14 Minnesota Vikings Micah Parsons LB Penn State 15 New England Patriots Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama 16 Arizona Cardinals Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami 17 Las Vegas Raiders Christian Barmore DT Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins Azeez Ojulari OLB Georgia 19 Washington Football Team Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech 20 Chicago Bears Kadarius Toney WR Florida 21 Indianapolis Colts Sam Cosmi OT Texas 22 Tennessee Titans Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina 23 New York Jets (from SEA) Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan 24 Pittsburgh Steelers Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame 26 Cleveland Browns Nick Bolton OLB Missouri 27 Baltimore Ravens Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State 28 New Orleans Saints Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami 29 Green Bay Packers Zaven Collins LB Tulsa 30 Buffalo Bills Greg Newsome CB Northwestern 31 Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Mayfield OT Michigan 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Levi Onwuzurike DT Washington

Noteworthy:

— Iyer has ‘Bama DT Christian Barmore going mid-first to the Raiders at No. 17. Barmore seems to be a puzzling prospect, with some slotting him into the late first to second.

— Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, not Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, is the first cornerback off the board at No. 10 to the Cowboys.

— Gregory Rousseau, not ‘Canes teammate Jaelan Phillips, is the first EDGE player off the board, going to Arizona at 16.

Mel Kiper’s mock draft (ESPN)

Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft was released on March 23, well before the 49ers and Eagles trades that have upended the top of the draft.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson 2 New York Jets Zach Wilson QB BYU 3 Carolina Panthers (mock trade) Justin Fields QB Ohio State 4 Atlanta Falcons Trey Lance QB North Dakota State 5 Cincinnati Bengals Kyle Pitts TE Florida 6 Philadelphia Eagles Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU 7 Detroit Lions DeVonta Smith WR Alabama 8 Miami Dolphins (via Carolina from Houston) Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama 9 Minnesota Vikings (mock trade) Penei Sewell OT Oregon 10 Dallas Cowboys Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama 11 New York Giants Kwity Paye DE Michigan 12 San Francisco 49ers Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech 13 Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern 14 Denver Broncos (mock trade) Micah Parson LB Penn State 15 New England Patriots Mac Jones QB Alabama 16 Arizona Cardinals Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina 17 Las Vegas Raiders Jamin Davis LB Kentucky 18 Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips DE Miami 19 Washington Football Team Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech 20 Chicago Bears Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC 21 Indianapolis Colts Gregory Rousseau DE Miami 22 Tennessee Titans Kadarius Toney WR Florida 23 New York Jets (from SEA) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame 24 Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers OT Oklahoma State 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Trevon Moehrig S TCu 26 Cleveland Browns Zaven Collins OLB Tulsa 27 Baltimore Ravens Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU 28 New Orleans Saints Tutu Atwell WR Louisville 29 Green Bay Packers Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern 30 Buffalo Bills Najee Harris RB Alabama 31 Kansas City Chiefs Liam Eichenberg OT Notre Dame 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian Barmore DT Alabama

Noteworthy:

— Kiper had the Jets taking a QB before the Sam Darnold trade. Zach Wilson seems to be the consensus No. 2 pick off the board now. When you’ve got Kiper, you’ve got America.

— The Lions could go any number of directions, but Kiper has Detroit selecting wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the No. 7 pick, giving quarterback Jared Goff a No. 1 target this upcoming season. Detroit let wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones walk in free agency.

— Liam Eichenberg is a bit of a surprise going this high (No. 31 to the Chiefs), but Kansas City certainly needs the offensive line help.

Todd McShay’s mock draft (ESPN)

McShay’s latest mock draft was released on April 1, but was updated to include the Sam Darnold trade and what it could mean for the rest of the NFL draft.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson 2 New York Jets Zach Wilson QB BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU) Mac Jones QB Alabama 4 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts TE Florida 5 Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU 6 Miami Dolphins (from PHI) DeVonta Smith WR Alabama 7 Detroit Lions Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama 9 Denver Broncos Trey Lance QB North Dakota State 10 Dallas Cowboys Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina 11 New England Patriots (mock trade) Justin Fields QB Ohio State 12 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers) Micah Parsons ILB Penn State 13 Los Angeles Chargers Penei Sewell OT Oregon 14 Minnesota Vikings Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern 15 New England Patriots Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ILB Notre Dame 16 Miami Dolphins (mock trade) Alijah Vera-Tucker G USC 17 Las Vegas Raiders Trevon Moehrig S TCu 18 Arizona Cardinals (mock trade) Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech 19 Washington Football Team Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech 20 Chicago Bears Kadarius Toney WR Florida 21 Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye DE Michigan 22 Tennessee Titans Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern 23 New York Jets (from SEA) Travis Etienne RB Clemsons 24 Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris RB Alabama 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State 26 Cleveland Browns Gregory Rousseau DE Miami 27 Baltimore Ravens Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU 28 New Orleans Saints Elijah Moore WR Mississippi 29 Green Bay Packers Jamin Davis ILB Kentucky 30 Buffalo Bills Jaelan Phillips DE Miami 31 Kansas City Chiefs Azeez Ojulari OLB Georgia 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zaven Collins OLB Tulsa

Noteworthy:

— John Elway and Denver finally have a long-term solution at the QB position, as McShay has Trey Lance going to the Broncos at No. 9. Elway has been searching for the next great QB after Peyton Manning for years.

— Najee Harris — who recently told McShay “kiss my ass” — ends up with the Steelerd at No. 24, alleviating pressure on the Steelers offense, which suffered on the ground last year.

— Everyone’s worst nightmare confirmed: Bill Belichick gets his hands on a future franchise quarterback, with the Patriots trading up to 11 to grab a falling Justin Fields.

Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft (NFL Network)

DJ’s latest mock draft was released on April 6.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence QB Clemsons 2 New York Jets Zach Wilson QB BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU) Mac Jones QB Alabama 4 Atlanta Falcons Trey Lance QB North Dakota State 5 Cincinnati Bengals Kyle Pitts TE Bengals 6 Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU 7 Detroit Lions Justin Fields QB Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Rashawn Slater OT Northwestern 9 Denver Broncos Penei Sewell OT Oregon 10 Dallas Cowboys Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan 11 New York Giants DeVonta Smith WR Alabama 12 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers) Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama 13 Los Angeles Chargers Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina 14 Minnesota Vikings Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami 15 New England Patriots Micah Parsons LB Penn State 16 Arizona Cardinals Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama 17 Las Vegas Raiders Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame 18 Miami Dolphins Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami 19 Washington Football Team Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC 20 Chicago Bears Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern 21 Indianapolis Colts Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech 22 Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech 23 New York Jets (from SEA) Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia 24 Pittsburgh Steelers Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Trevon Moehrig S TCU 26 Cleveland Browns Jamin Davis LB Kentucky 27 Baltimore Ravens Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State 28 New Orleans Saints Asante Samuel CB Florida State 29 Green Bay Packers Landon Dickerson C Alabama 30 Buffalo Bills Joe Tryon EDGE Washington 31 Kansas City Chiefs Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elijah Moore WR Mississippi

Noteworthy:

— Jared who? Jeremiah has the Lions selecting Ohio State passer with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit, of course, traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff (and more) this offseason. The Goff Era in the Motor City might be over before it even begins.

— After letting All-Pro center Corey Linsley walk in free agency, the Packers reinforce the offensive line with Landon Dickerson at No. 29. Another year

— Five is the magic number, as in five first-round QBs. Jeremiah takes it a step further: five quarterbacks will be selected in the top 10, the first time that will have happened in NFL Draft history.