Ne-Yo and Wife Reveal 3rd Baby’s Gender

More than a month after they confirmed their pregnancy, the ‘Sexy Love’ crooner and Crystal Smith announce on social media that they are expecting a baby girl.

Ne-Yo and his wife have finally revealed their baby’s gender. More than a month after going public with their third pregnancy, the “Sexy Love” crooner and Crystal Smith announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, April 8, the 41-year-old singer put out several maternity photos of his wife. In the accompanying message, he wrote, “This is my beautiful wife. Crystal you inspire awe with your vibe and beauty, you demand respect with your passion and fire, you are everything I’d like our DAUGHTER to be.”

“She will be the perfect combo of Daddy’s mellow cool and Mommy’s no nonsense poise. I cannot wait to meet her. And I can’t imagine this life journey with anyone but you…my Lovely,” the expectant father further raved. “May she be as beautiful as you and as talented as me GOD I LOVE YOU!! #ItsAGirl #Number5.”

Ne-Yo’s wife, meanwhile, took to her own Instagram page to pen a heartfelt tribute for their unborn baby. Sharing similar pictures, she noted, “Dearest Daughter, I have prayed for you (my mini) for many years but God knew I needed a little practice before you blessed us with your love. Practice to be soft mixed with slightly rough edges. Practice to be calm in the midst of all storms.”

“Practice in walking with grace in cruel circumstances. Practice in learning to love myself fully and whole so that I can be the example for you,” Crystal added. “Truth be told I needed to grow up a lot before I could raise what I know will become an amazing woman one day. Filled with Strength, dignity and elegance.”

“Carrying you these past 6 months has changed me in so many ways. I will be better because of you and for you! Princess Smith you are already loved so very much and your daddy and I are dying to see your beautiful face. Love, Mommy,” she concluded her lengthy message. “I finally got my girl.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal made public their pregnancy in late February via Instagram. Sharing a steamy video of the two as Crystal showed off her baby bump, he declared, “Overjoyed to announce… The family is expanding… #Number5… #5thandFinal…#BlessingsOnBlessings… @itscrystalsmith… You ready baby? Let’s go (sic)!” His wife, in the meantime, uploaded the same clip on her own page and gushed, “This is why I love you..”

The pair, who wed in 2016, split in early 2020. After they reconciled, he proposed to her once again on New Year’s Eve. Aside from the unborn baby, they share two children together named Roman and Shaffer. The “So Sick” hitmaker himself is also a father of two older kids shared with Monyetta Shaw.