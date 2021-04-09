National summit will discuss women’s economic security and safety, PM announces

A summit to discuss women’s economic security and safety will be held in Darwin in July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

“No single government has full carriage of the issues that impact on women’s safety,” Mr Morrison said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces women’s safety and security will be the subject of a national summit in Darwin in July. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“No single government has full carriage of the issues that impact on women’s economic security.

“We all have a role to play so we will work off the information base of all the existing programs and activities, particularly post the development of most state and territory budgets and certainly the Commonwealth budget and that provides us with, I think, a very good point at which to then move into a national plan process.”

He lauded the 12-year National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children, initiated by the Gillard government, as an “excellent initiative” that was supported “across the political spectrum”, but said it had “come to the end of its run”.

He said the women’s safety ministers yesterday decided a women’s safety summit would be held on July 30 and 31, which would be a “key stepping stone” in developing the next national plan.

The Women’s March 4 Justice at Parliament House in Canberra on March 15. (Sydney Morning Herald)