NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: Starting order, pole for Saturday’s race without qualifying

The starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was set by applying the statistical formula NASCAR is using for the majority of its 2021 races.
Drivers’ starting positions for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, TSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:
- Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
- Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
- Team owner points ranking (35 percent)
- Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)
Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race on the 0.526-mile track at Martinsville, which was set without qualifying.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Martinsville?
Joey Logano will lead the field for the short-track night race at Martinsville based on the mathematical formula. Logano is coming off a win in the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race at Bristol on March 29. Series points leader Denny Hamlin, who lost a late duel with Logano and finished third in that race, was assigned the second starting position.
Hamlin leads second-place driver Logano by 58 points in the standings despite having not won a race this year. Hamlin leads the series with six top-five finishes in the season’s first seven races. He is tied for the series lead with three stage wins.
The rest of the top 10 starters: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.
NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville
The starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Martinsville was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The formula produced this starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500:
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|17
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|23
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28
|JJ Yeley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|37
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing