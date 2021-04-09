NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: Starting order, pole for Saturday’s race without qualifying

The starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was set by applying the statistical formula NASCAR is using for the majority of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ starting positions for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, TSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:

Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)

Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)

Team owner points ranking (35 percent)

Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race on the 0.526-mile track at Martinsville, which was set without qualifying.

Watch Saturday’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

Joey Logano will lead the field for the short-track night race at Martinsville based on the mathematical formula. Logano is coming off a win in the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race at Bristol on March 29. Series points leader Denny Hamlin, who lost a late duel with Logano and finished third in that race, was assigned the second starting position.

Hamlin leads second-place driver Logano by 58 points in the standings despite having not won a race this year. Hamlin leads the series with six top-five finishes in the season’s first seven races. He is tied for the series lead with three stage wins.

The rest of the top 10 starters: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville

The starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Martinsville was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The formula produced this starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: