NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: Starting order, pole for Saturday's race without qualifying

Lisaa Witt
The starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was set by applying the statistical formula NASCAR is using for the majority of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ starting positions for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, TSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:

  • Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Team owner points ranking (35 percent)
  • Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race on the 0.526-mile track at Martinsville, which was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

Joey Logano will lead the field for the short-track night race at Martinsville based on the mathematical formula. Logano is coming off a win in the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race at Bristol on March 29. Series points leader Denny Hamlin, who lost a late duel with Logano and finished third in that race, was assigned the second starting position.

Hamlin leads second-place driver Logano by 58 points in the standings despite having not won a race this year. Hamlin leads the series with six top-five finishes in the season’s first seven races. He is tied for the series lead with three stage wins. 

The rest of the top 10 starters: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. 

NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville

The starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Martinsville was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The formula produced this starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500:

Start pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
4Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
7Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
8Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
9Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
10Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
11Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
12Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
13Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
14Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
15Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
16Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
17Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
20Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
21Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
22Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
23Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
24Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
25Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
27Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
28JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
29Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
30Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
31Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
32Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
33Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
34Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
35Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
36BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
37James Davison15Rick Ware Racing

