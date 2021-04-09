Muncy to honor Lasorda with custom cleats at home opener

Lasorda died in January after suffering a “sudden cardiopulmonary arrest” at his home. He was 93.

Lasorda served as manager of the Dodgers from 1976-96, leading the team to eight National League West Division titles, four pennants and two World Series championships. After retiring from managing, he became vice president and interim general manager of the Dodgers.

The two-time Manager of the Year winner was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 in his first year of eligibility and also had his No. 2 jersey retired by the Dodgers.