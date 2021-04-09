Mrs. World Jailed After Sending Mrs. Sri Lanka to Hospital With Crown-Snatching Incident

Instagram

Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie has been arrested after ripping the crown of the head of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 winner Pushpika De Silva, alleging her successor was divorced.

Mrs. World title holder Caroline Jurie is facing a legal repercussion of the crown-snatching incident at the 2021 Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant. The beauty pageant winner has been arrested after allegedly injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva when she ripped the crown of the latter’s head at the Sunday, April 4 ceremony in Colombo.

Jurie, who also won Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019, and model Chula Padmendra were arrested for “charges of simple hurt and criminal cause,” police spokesman Ajith Rohana confirms to BBC. They have since been released on bail and are expected to appear in court on April 19. Jurie is also accused of damaging dressing room mirrors during her alleged outburst.

During the 2021 Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant, Jurie put the crown on the winner, De Silva, moments before she snatched it off from her successor’s head, alleging that De Silva violated the pageant’s rules for being a divorcee. “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” she told the audience.

In a video of the incident, Jurie forcefully removed the crown from De Silva’s head on stage and placed it on to the first runner-up’s head. De Silva was then seen tearfully walking away.

De Silva and the pageant organization, however, later clarified that De Silva is not divorced and remains legally married, though estranged. De Silva also wrote on her Facebook page that she suffered “injuries to my skull” when Jurie “snatched” her crown. De Silva was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

“I do not hate anyone and I forgive those who do so to me at that moment,” De Silva wrote in Sinhala. She told reporters that she would forgive her predecessor in exchange for a public apology, which Jurie has not offered. De Silva has since been re-crowned as the pageant’s organizers expect Jurie to issue an apology.

The chief organizer of Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Chandimal Jayasinghe, told BBC after the incident, “We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.”