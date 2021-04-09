MLB announces four new positive COVID-19 test results

Major League Baseball has once again recorded four new positive COVID-19 test results across a week.

MLB and the MLB Players Association jointly announced on Friday that one new MLB player, two staff members and one player from an alternate site returned positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing. Technically, it’s the third straight week MLB has recorded four positives, but it appears the league’s health and safety protocols combined with personnel receiving vaccine shots are thus far working toward achieving the goal of completing the season on time and without delays.

MLB hasn’t experienced a significant setback since losing the season-opening series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals due to COVID-19 issues impacting Washington. Those three games have already been rescheduled for later this year.

To compare, the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks remain on a COVID-19 pause and haven’t played since suffering a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 24 because of the league’s largest outbreak of the season that has included at least 25 individuals associated with the Canucks testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL “hopes” Vancouver can resume the season by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced on Thursday that only one player tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. The Association has thus far avoided a major outbreak throughout the second half of its season.