Millie Bobby Brown Scolds ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star David Harbour for Spilling Season 4 Spoilers

The Eleven depicter cuts short her onscreen father’s Instagram Live after noticing that the actor is going live from the set still in his character’s costume and bloody makeup.

Millie Bobby Brown has just called out David Harbour. Upon learning her “Stranger Things” co-star spilled spoilers of the series’ season 4 on social media, the Eleven depicter jokingly scolded him.

The 17-year-old’s reaction came after her on-screen father hopped on Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 7 while he was still in his character’s costume and bloody makeup. “What’s up, everybody? How’s it going? I haven’t done Instagram Live in a little while. I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon,” he began.

“I’m here, shooting season four of our television show,” the Jim Hopper depicter further divulged. “I don’t think I’m supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for season four? Let me just read directly from the script.”

David then burst out laughing when Millie commented on his Live. “Oh s**t! Millie! Oh, no. Millie, don’t tell Netflix, don’t tell Netflix that I’m doing Instagram Live from set,” he said, before lightheartedly threatening her, “I’m just going to read your sections of the script, Millie. I’m just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season.”

After David allowed Millie to join the Live, she yelled, “What are you doing?!” In response to her question, he laughed and replied, “I don’t know, I’m so crazy. I’m so crazy I shouldn’t be doing this.” When she asked whether he was in his costume, he questioned back, “They saw it in the trailer. Didn’t they see it?”

Feeling surprised by the actor’s answer, the teen was quick to scream, “Get off of live and go back to work! You’re getting a phone call [from Netflix] right now.” He then quipped, “I know… I’m getting fired.”

“Stranger Things” season 4 is currently on its production after being shut down in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaten Matarazzo recently told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that the upcoming season might end up being the “scariest” one yet.