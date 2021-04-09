Mena Suvari Doing ‘Wonderfully’ After Giving Birth to Her First Child

WENN/Avalon

Nearly six months after confirming her pregnancy, the ‘American Beauty’ actress reveals that she and husband Michael Hope have welcomed their baby boy, Christopher Alexander Hope.

AceShowbiz –

Mena Suvari has officially become a first time mother. Having given birth to her first child with husband Michael Hope, the “American Beauty” actress was revealed to have been doing “wonderfully.”

Revealing the baby news was the 42-year-old’s representative. Her rep told PEOPLE that she and her husband Michael welcomed their son Christopher Alexander Hope earlier in April. The rep further noted, “Both baby and mom are doing wonderfully.”

The report came after the “What Lies Below” star showed off her huge baby bump in late March. Sharing a picture of her sun-bathing by the beach, she wrote in the caption, “Waitin’ on the lil dude… #BabyHope #BeachBabies.”

Mena confirmed her pregnancy back in October 2020. In an interview with PEOPLE, she gushed, “It’s all I ever wanted for years! It’s still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It’s been a very emotional experience. It’s very weird finding out. I was like, ‘I can’t believe it!’ ”

Mena further spilled that she and Michael had been trying to conceive for some time. “I was recording my temperature every morning and peeing on these ovulation sticks,” she added. “You expect that it’ll happen and it didn’t. I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out. I’m 41 and there’s this air of like, ‘I’ve got one foot in the grave and good luck.’ ”

“I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I’m so tired of stressing over this. I was trying to feel like if it’s meant, it’s meant,” Mena continued. “I was being really open like the Aquarian that I am – if this is my path or not.”

Mena and Michael, who first met on the set of 2016 TV movie “I’ll Be Home For Christmas“, tied the knot in 2018. She was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005 and concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012.