Meitu now holds $100 million in BTC and Ether after latest Bitcoin purchase By Cointelegraph

Meitu now holds $100 million in BTC and Ether after latest Bitcoin purchase
Hong-Kong tech company Meitu has taken the total value of its cryptocurrency holdings to approximately $100 million, after the firm disclosed the purchase of an additional $10 million worth of (BTC) on April 8.
Meitu HK, the wholly-owned Hong-Kong subsidiary of Meitu Inc (incorporated in the Cayman Islands), acquired 175.67798279 units of Bitcoin for a combined price of $10 million, implying a purchase price of around $57,000 per coin. The purchase was reportedly made using existing cash reserves, based on spot prices on the open market.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.