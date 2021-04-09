Mati Greenspan warns SEC’s latest action could threaten future of all cryptocurrencies By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Quantum (NASDAQ:) Economics founder Mati Greenspan has warned the SEC’s latest action against decentralized content platform LBRY could threaten the future of all cryptocurrencies.

According to the complaint filed by the SEC on March 29, LBRY is alleged to have offered and sold millions worth of unregistered securities through LBRY Credit tokens since 2016. The company has disputed the SEC’s accusations, as they state their tokens are utility-focused and not for speculation.