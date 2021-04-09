March Producer Prices Help Clock Biggest Annual Gain in Nearly a Decade By Investing.com

Investing.com – Producer prices in the U.S. rose more than anticipated in March, helping clock the largest gains on an annualized basis since September 2011.  

The for final demand rose 1% in March, following a 0.5% increase in February, according to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The higher numbers are in line with expectations of higher inflation that a booming economy and a mountain of liquidity are likely to induce.

On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 4.2% for the 12 months ended March, the largest advance since rising 4.5% for the 12 months ended September 2011.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PPI increasing 0.5% in March and jumping 3.8% year-on-year.

Prices for final demand goods rose 1.7% last month, the largest increase since the index began to be computed in December 2009. At 60% contribution, prices for final demand energy had the maximum share behind advance in March with their 5.9% jump.

Services prices were up 0.7%, advancing for the third consecutive month.  

