Man accused of driving scissor lift through streets of Cairns two nights in a row, Queensland news

A man has been caught driving a scissor lift through the streets of Cairns two nights in a row, police say.

The 31-year-old allegedly stole the picker from a construction site on The Esplanade before driving it along Shields Street to the intersection of Sheridan Street in the early hours of yesterday where he was taking into custody, charged and released on bail.

This morning police say they caught the same man driving a different scissor lift along Abbott Street. Police say it was stolen from a construction site on Shields Street.

The scissor lift is seen on police camera. (Queensland Police)

The man is seen atop the scissor lift. (Queensland Police)

Police allege the man refused to exit the vehicle when he was arrested.