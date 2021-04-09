Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Officially Being Recalled as Part of Nike Lawsuit Settlement

YouTube

The controversial customized Nike shoes backed by the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker gets canned while Nike agrees to drop their trademark infringement lawsuit.

Rapper Lil Nas X‘s controversial Satan Shoes are to be recalled, after Nike settled a lawsuit with art collective MSCHF.

The “Old Town Road” star hit headlines for teaming up with creatives at Brooklyn-based MSCHF on the unique footwear – crafted from a pair of Nike Air Max ’97s – which features a pentagram pendant and “Luke 10:18” written on the side as well as a drop of human blood.

Nike filed a trademark infringement suit over the sneakers earlier this month (Apr21), and the sports giant has now revealed the legal battle has been resolved.

MSCHF will offer full refunds to customers in a bid to remove the 665 pairs of shoes from circulation – one pair had yet to be shipped and will now be kept by the collective.

No further details were revealed about the settlement. However, it was confirmed that it does include MSCHF’s Jesus Shoes, produced in 2019, which also used the Air Max ’97s as a base.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X previously defended himself when Nike first announced plan for legal action. “People make customs all the time, it’s never been a problem. nike only stopped the sell of the shoe because a powerful group of people pushed them to do so,” so he wrote on Twitter.

“i haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s f***ed up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled,” the Grammy-winning musician also penned on the blue bird app. “freedom of expression gone out of the window. but that’s gonna change soon.”