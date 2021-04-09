Lil Mama Claims Jay-Z Ignores Her Apology Over 2009 VMAs Antics

Instagram/https://www.beyonce.com/

Lil Mama wants to fix things with Jay-Z following the 2009 VMAs antics, but the latter apparently thinks differently. Lil Mama revealed in an Instagram comment that she reached out to the rapper after she interrupted his and Alicia Keys‘ performance of “Empire State of Mind” at the event, only to get ignored.

Evoking the moment was one Instagram user who asked Lil Mama, “I thought they canceled you back when you jumped up on stage with Alicia and Jay Z?” In response to the question, Lil Mama explained she actually held out an olive branch to the pair.

“I entered the industry as a teenage Black girl from Brooklyn & Harlem NY. These situations are with mature adults at least 10 years my senior. I reached out in private to create an opportunity for communication and clarity,” Lil Mama told the fan.

However, the “Lip Gloss” artist claimed that she hadn’t “heard back from either party yet. With that, continuously misrepresenting my brand in public won’t be tolerated.”

Prior to this, Jay-Z did show that he wasn’t pleased with Lil Mama’s interruption. “To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do,” Hov told Angie Martinez at the time. The husband of Beyonce Knowles went on to say, “It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was outta line.”

Alicia also shared the same sentiment. During her appearance on “Today” show, the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer told host Hoda Kotb, “Of which I’d rather not speak about because the performance was so phenomenal that it really doesn’t matter about anything else.” She continued, “We can appreciate her being overwhelmed and inspired. But we would have appreciated it if she would have did it from her seat.”