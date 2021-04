The sports world is honoring legendary rapper Earl Simmons, aka DMX, who died Friday at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2. Simmons was in a coma for seven days. His family said he was on life support.

DMX “was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family said in a statement. LeBron James is among the many athletes to pay tribute to him via social media: