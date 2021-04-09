Lauren Graham Pokes Fun at Peter Krause’s ‘COVID Corner’ After Pandemic Kept Them Months Apart

WENN/Instar

When promoting ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’, the ‘Gilmore Girls’ alum jokingly invites Ellen DeGeneres to come over to her house for some club soda from her partner’s epic pandemic stockpile.

AceShowbiz –

Lauren Graham has a fun take on her partner’s “COVID corner.” Having been kept apart from Peter Krause for months due to the filming of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers“, the former “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” star revealed in a new TV interview that she came home to an epic pandemic stockpile inside their house.

In Thursday, April 8 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, the 54-year-old opened up about how her partner bonded with his son amid quarantine. “Peter started a thing, I guess just to make COVID life fun, where he’d go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he’d call it ‘COVID corner,’ ” she spilled.





Lauren went on to quip, “As if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or like a place to visit, or like a place to show the guests, even though nobody’s coming over. But he’d be like, ‘Hey guys, have you seen COVID corner?’ ” She then added with a laugh, “It’s not like an amusement park. It’s not like a thing to do.”

“But I felt like I had to respect COVID corner and allow it to exist because these times are tough and everyone’s dealt with it their own way,” the Sarah Braverman of “Parenthood” continued stating. She then jokingly said to host Ellen DeGeneres, “So if you need club soda or paper towels, come on over to COVID corner!”

During the chat, Lauren also explained how coronavirus prevention measures forced her to stay apart from Peter for months. “Because of quarantine, I couldn’t come and go,” she noted. “Normally that’s a two-hour flight, you come home on the weekends, but I couldn’t do that, so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before.”

When Lauren did come back home, she admitted that “the house was a little different.” Claiming that her reentry “was more difficult,” she explained, “It was more like they were the married couple They were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore’ in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’ ”