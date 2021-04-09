Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 9

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Alfonso Herrera masked up:

2.

Camila Mendes rocked a lavender blazer in a selfie:

3.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the SAG Awards and took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her in The Queen’s Gambit:

4.

Eva Mendes was mom’d out:

5.

Gisele Bündchen spent Easter with her family on the beach:

6.

Ana de Armas celebrated Easter by sharing this photo of herself wearing a flower crown:

7.

While Shakira celebrated Easter by sharing a video of herself playing with her bunnies:

8.

Taylor Zakhar Perez took a trip out to the desert:

9.

America Ferrera proved that she was great at multitasking:

10.

Cardi B did a photo shoot and cover story with XXL:

11.

Diego Boneta had a cover story with Rolling Stone México:

12.

Édgar Ramírez went snowboarding:

13.

Jennifer Lopez appeared in the In Style Beauty Issue and looked beautiful as always:

15.

Sofía Vergara did a photo shoot for Foster Grant sunglasses:

16.

Salma Hayek appeared in People’s annual The Beautiful Issue, where she talked about her rescue owl, Kering:

17.

Maluma danced to his new song in his closet:

18.

And finally, Bad Bunny dropped his collab with Adidas on Easter Sunday:

