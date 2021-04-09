Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 9

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Alfonso Herrera masked up:
2.
Camila Mendes rocked a lavender blazer in a selfie:
3.
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the SAG Awards and took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her in The Queen’s Gambit:
4.
Eva Mendes was mom’d out:
5.
Gisele Bündchen spent Easter with her family on the beach:
6.
Ana de Armas celebrated Easter by sharing this photo of herself wearing a flower crown:
7.
While Shakira celebrated Easter by sharing a video of herself playing with her bunnies:
8.
Taylor Zakhar Perez took a trip out to the desert:
9.
America Ferrera proved that she was great at multitasking:
11.
Diego Boneta had a cover story with Rolling Stone México:
12.
Édgar Ramírez went snowboarding:
13.
Jennifer Lopez appeared in the In Style Beauty Issue and looked beautiful as always:
15.
Sofía Vergara did a photo shoot for Foster Grant sunglasses:
16.
Salma Hayek appeared in People’s annual The Beautiful Issue, where she talked about her rescue owl, Kering:
17.
Maluma danced to his new song in his closet:
18.
And finally, Bad Bunny dropped his collab with Adidas on Easter Sunday:
