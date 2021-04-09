Lamar Odom Recalls Stopping Master P and Kobe Bryant From Fighting

WENN/FayesVision/Dave Starbuck

The former Laker player claims in a new interview that the Black Mamba almost had a physical altercation with the No Limit boss when the latter showed up at Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility.

Lamar Odom shared an anecdote involving late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Master P during his appearance on VladTV. The former Los Angeles Lakers player claimed to the host that the Black Mamba had a tense moment with Master P when the latter showed up at Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility.

“The aura, the energy or the timing of it, [Kobe] wasn’t really kinda feeling it,” Lamar recounted. “You gotta understand, these are two alpha males and their own, in with what they do. [It was] Awkward. You feel me? So, I’m from the street so I can peep it.”

Lamar then decided to intervene before things escalated. “So, I’m tryin’ to just dead it, but it was awkward. It wasn’t like, getting in the middle, but I’m just gonna check both of they temperatures and make sure they cool. I’m gonna use my Jamaica, Queens insinct. The energy was just off between them,” he went on to explain.





While Lamar didn’t specifically mention when the encounter took place, it seemed like it happened around the turbulent 2004-2005 season in which the Lakers missed the playoffs. Lamar and Kobe were teammates from 2004 to 2011.

Master P himself was public with how he felt about the fallen star. Back in 2015, he criticized Kobe for being “phony” while showing support to Lamar following his overdose in a Nevada brothel.

“I’m talking about Kobe,” the No Limit boss told TMZ at the time. “All this man wanted to do was play basketball. Kobe was his friend and he like owned the team. He could’ve got [Lamar] back on the team. Even in that situation, I think [Lamar] was just searching for love. His biggest problem was where the people were at that he showed love to. It’s phony.”





In response to the shade, Kobe took to his Twitter account to share a message. “When WE feel the need to question the support of others in moments as criticial as a life hanging in the balance, then we must question the kind of culture we have created that has led US to such insensitive suspicion,” so the basketball icon, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, wrote without name-dropping Master P.