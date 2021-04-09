Kesha Reacted To Her Awkward Jerry Seinfeld Meeting

I had totally blocked this out of my mind.
Long ago, in like 2017, there was Kesha.
And there was Jerry Seinfeld.
The two were at the same event and what transpired was just so incredibly awkward.
Kesha tried to get a hug.
And Jerry wasn’t having it at all.
One of the most iconic “no thanks” of all time.
I applaud Kesha for facing her past trauma head on.
Though it’s safe to say that clip makes the both of us feel incredibly awkward.
