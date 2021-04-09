Kelly Osbourne to Discuss Her Weight Loss and Transformation in New Podcast Series

Instagram

The former ‘Fashion Police’ star is teaming up with TV producer Jeff Beacher to talk about fame, fitness, and their recent transformations in a new podcast series.

Kelly Osbourne has teamed up with her producer pal Jeff Beacher for a new podcast series.

The reality star and wannabe actress promised that “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show“, launching on the PodcastOne network on 4 May (21), will be entirely uncensored and leave no stone untouched.

“I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family,” she said in a statement.

Among the topics the pair will discuss is fame, fitness and their recent transformations – with Kelly shedding 90lbs and Jeff losing an incredible 260lbs.

They’ll record and film the podcast from the penthouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, with entertainer Donnie Davis co-hosting.

“Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic,” Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences.”

Kelly Osbourne is also preparing to launch a new acting career.

“I am in training every day and in acting classes every day and really preparing for this new thing that all starts and stops with me being good at it, so it’s a lot of pressure,” she previously said.

“I also sold three more TV shows this week. It’s all what I did in quarantine. I was like, ‘I want to do a TV show about this and I want to do this about that.’ It all happened because I just sat behind my com­pu­ter and was like, ‘I’m just going to do it.’ ”