Kate Moss set to auction her very own NFTs By BTC Peers



Kate Moss set to auction her very own NFTs



English supermodel Katherine (Kate) Ann Moss in an attempt to gain from the $29 billion non-fungible token market is set to sell off a series of NFTs.

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the 2006 British Fashion Awards Model of the Year winner has created three videos of herself that will be auctioned off as non-fungible tokens on the Foundation marketplace.

Although being in existence for years, the NFT market has gained further traction in the last couple of months, with the EVERDAYS; FIRST 5000 DAYS artwork created by Mike Beeple being one of the most expensive NFT sales. For those in the dark, non-fungible tokens are simply digital representations of assets that are non-fungible — cannot be traded or swapped for another.

Speaking to reporters via email, the mother-of-one revealed that NFTs present her with a tremendous opportunity to participate as well as take total control of her brand.

Titled “moments”, each of these NFTs will be sold as one and the winner will receive a recorded audio certification from Moss herself acknowledging them.

Known for her philanthropic works, the former Louis Vuitton model revealed that a percentage of proceeds from the sale will go to the Adwoa Aboah Gurl Talk Foundation.

