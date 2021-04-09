‘Justice League’ Scribe Demanded His Name Be Removed From Joss Whedon’s Version

Warner Bros. Pictures

Chris Terrio doesn’t want to be associated with the ‘Justice League’ which underwent ‘a wholesale dismantling’ by the new director after after original helmer Zack Snyder left.

“Justice League” screenwriter Chris Terrio wanted his name removed from the “vandalised” film when it was changed after Zack Snyder‘s exit.

Terrio, who worked alongside Snyder on the 2017 movie before he stepped down due to a family tragedy and the helm was handed to Joss Whedon, admitted he had “no idea” how much “wholesale dismantling” there would be of Snyder’s version that he wishes his name wasn’t alongside it.

“I was in Los Angeles at the time working on Star Wars (The Rise of Skywalker),” he told Vanity Fair. “I was on the west side of Los Angeles working with J.J. (Abrams) at the time, and I drove to the studio and I sat down and watched it a couple of weeks before release. I immediately called my lawyer and said, ‘I want to take my name off the film.’ ”

“(The lawyer) then called Warner Bros. and told them that I wanted to do that… I didn’t realise how much of the film was going to be changed – or vandalised, in my opinion. It became clear as I spoke to various actors that it was a wholesale dismantling of what had been there before. I did not hear from anyone who said it was a pleasant experience.”

And Terrio admitted he went into “such a depression” after the film was rewritten.

“But I didn’t even feel entitled to be depressed, because Zack and Debbie (Snyder, his wife and co-producer) were dealing with their family tragedy,” he explained. “Measured against that, losing the film that you wrote seems like nothing at all. But it did hurt. It hurts to think that I cared so much about these characters and worked on nothing else for a very long time.”