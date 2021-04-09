Judge: Reported victim of Watson must identify herself

The attorney representing the women, Tony Buzbee, opposed the motion to require the use of the plaintiff’s name by arguing that Ashley Solis, the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson, has received at least 10 death threats since going public on Tuesday, according to ESPN Radio’s Mike Meltser.

Twenty-two women have filed lawsuits against Watson, alleging he inappropriately touched them, exposed himself or forcibly kissed them during massage appointments.

The NFL and the Houston Police Department have launched separate investigations into the three-time Pro Bowler. League spokesman Brian McCarthy called the allegations against the QB “deeply disturbing.”