Judge hands Amazon a setback in New York lawsuit over COVID-19 shortfalls

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Friday ruled against Amazon.com Inc as the company defends against New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit claiming it prioritized profit over worker safety during the COVID-19 pandemic at two New York City warehouses.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan granted James’ request to return her lawsuit to a New York state court, and rejected Amazon’s bid to move it to Brooklyn federal court, where the online retailer had sued James to stop her from suing.

James accused Amazon of ignoring its duty to take reasonable steps to protect workers from the coronavirus at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center, and retaliating against workers who complained.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment. Rakoff said he will explain the reasoning behind his two-paragraph order later.

“Amazon has forced its employees to work in unsafe conditions throughout this pandemic,” James said in welcoming her lawsuit’s move back to state court, “where it belongs.”

While the ruling did not address the dispute’s merits, it is a setback for Seattle-based Amazon, which accused James of overstepping her authority and said federal laws rather than New York’s should govern workplace safety.