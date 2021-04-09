Josie And The Pussycats 20th Anniversary Then Vs. Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

On this day 20 years ago, we were blessed with one of the funniest, smartest, coolest, most jerkin’, most underrated films of all time — that’s right, we’re talking about Josie and the Pussycats.

Here’s a lil’ look at the cast then vs. now:

Rachael Leigh Cook as Josie McCoy:


Universal Pictures, @rachaelleighcook / Via instagram.com

What she’s been up to: Rachael L.C. has had a ton of movie and TV roles over the years, including Psych, a slew of iconic Hallmark holiday movies, and she may or may not have a not-so-secret reprisal in the reboot of She’s All That.


Tara Reid as Mel Valentine:


Universal Pictures, @tararied / Via instagram.com

What she’s been up to: Tara’s spent the last decade starring in the cult favorite Sharknado movies and recently made a cameo in the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys.


Rosario Dawson as Val Brown:


Universal Pictures, @rosariodawson / Via instagram.com

What she’s been up to: Not much…JK! Post JATP, Rosario went on to star in Rent, Men in Black II, and Marvel’s Daredevil. Most recently, she played Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandelorian and will soon star in the upcoming Disney+ spinoff, Ahoska. Also, she’s dating Corey Booker.


Alan Cumming as Wyatt Frame:


Universal Pictures, @alancummingsnaps / Via instagram.com

What he’s been up to: Alan has had MANY fabulous roles post-JATP (hello, Spy Kids, Burlesque, the fourth Broadway revival of Cabaret). Most recently, he’s appeared in USA’s Briarpatch — alongside fellow costar Rosario Dawson — and Fox’s Prodigal Son.


Parker Posey as Fiona:


Universal Pictures, Rick Kern / WireImage,

What she’s been up to: Parker appeared in Superman Returns, The Good Wife, and, most recently, Netflix’s Lost in Space, where she plays June Harris.


Missi Pyle as Alexandra:


Universal Pictures, @missipyle / Via instagram.com

What she’s been up to: Missi’s appeared in Dodgeball, Anchorman, Just My Luck, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and, most recently, Mr. Mayor and Dirty John.


Paulo Costanzo as Alexander:


Universal Pictures, Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

What he’s been up to: Paulo starred in the hit USA series Royal Pains from 2009–2016 and had a recurring role in the second season of Designated Survivor.


Gabriel Mann as Alan M.:


Universal Pictures, Donato Sardella / WireImage

What he’s up to: After playing the “Sexiest Man In Riverdale,” Gabriel went on to star in the hit series Revenge. Currently, he has a recurring role in The CW’s Batwoman.


Seth Green as Travis, of Du Jour:


Universal Pictures, @sethgreen / Via instagram.com

What he’s been up to: Seth has remained a comedic force — he’s the voice of Chris in Family Guy, various voices in Robot Chicken (which he co-created), and, most recently, he directed and starred in Changeland alongside Du Jour alum Breckin Meyer.


Donald Faison as DJ, of Du Jour:


Universal Pictures, @donald_aison / Via instagram.com

What he’s been up to: Donald played the fan-fave Chris Turk on Scrubs from 2001–2010 and recently was cast to play Professor Utonium in the upcoming Powerpuff Girls reboot!!!!


Breckin Meyer as Marco, of Du Jour:


Universal Pictures, @breckinmeyer / Via instagram.com

What he’s been up to: Alongside Du Jour alum Seth Green, Breckin’s been working on Robot Chicken as a producer, writer, and voice actor. Most recently, he’s starred in Franklin & Bash, Unpregnant, and Changeland.


Alexander Martin as Les, of Du Jour:


Universal Pictures, Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

What he’s been up to: Alexander most recently had a guest role on Private Practice in 2013.


Carson Daly as himself:


Universal Pictures, @carsondaly / Via instagram.com

What he’s been up to: Carson hosted his own late-night talk show, Last Call with Carson Daly, until 2019. He currently hosts the NBC singing competition The Voice, as well as the NYE special, New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, and he’s a cohost on The Today Show.


And Eugene Levy as himself:


Universal Pictures, Abc / Getty Images

What he’s been up to: UM, A SHIT TON! But most recently, Eugene stole all of our hearts starring as Johnny Rose in the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek.


Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR