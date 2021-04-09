Josh Allen wants to be with Bills ‘for a very long time’

Josh Allen showed significant improvement during the 2020 campaign, letting everyone know that the Buffalo Bills have their franchise quarterback. The 24-year-old, who will turn 25 next month, has evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and now he’s hoping he lands an extension that reflects that.

However, it appears Allen isn’t rushing a long-term extension with the Bills. He said on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast that a deal will happen when it happens.

“Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks, but ultimately that’s why you pay your agents,” Allen said. “They’ll iron out the details and if we get to something soon, I’d love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. “It’s a place that I call home. I love being there, I love the fanbase, I love the city. Everything I want is there. If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I’d be willing. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”

Allen had an MVP-caliber season in 2020, leading the Bills all the way to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He set multiple Bills’ franchise records in the process, including passing yards in a season (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37).

The Californian finished fourth in the league in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns and fourth in passer rating. He also ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in January that the Bills were looking to sign Allen to a “massive” contract extension this offseason. He added that an extension would likely make Allen one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s highest-paid QB, averaging $45 million per year, according to Over The Cap. Dak Prescott is the second-highest paid signal-caller at $40 million per year.